Previous
Next
Egret Wading and Searching for Food! by rickster549
Photo 2046

Egret Wading and Searching for Food!

This one was all by himself, so it was really having to look hard for a snack. Never did see it go after anything, but it was sure looking hard.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
560% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a beautiful reflection you got
January 27th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Sometimes they stand in one pose forever. Not moving a muscle. Great shot, beautiful reflection.
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise