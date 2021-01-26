Sign up
Photo 2046
Egret Wading and Searching for Food!
This one was all by himself, so it was really having to look hard for a snack. Never did see it go after anything, but it was sure looking hard.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th January 2021 11:23am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful reflection you got
January 27th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Sometimes they stand in one pose forever. Not moving a muscle. Great shot, beautiful reflection.
January 27th, 2021
