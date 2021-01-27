Sign up
Photo 2047
Cloudy Moon and the Tree!
Was trying to get a shot of the moon, but too many clouds kept blocking it out so just had to settle for the tree with a cloudy moon.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th January 2021 6:49pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot, the sky has a nice color.
January 28th, 2021
Milanie
ace
I like thel lighting the moon gave you for the shot
January 28th, 2021
