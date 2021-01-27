Previous
Cloudy Moon and the Tree! by rickster549
Photo 2047

Cloudy Moon and the Tree!

Was trying to get a shot of the moon, but too many clouds kept blocking it out so just had to settle for the tree with a cloudy moon.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, the sky has a nice color.
January 28th, 2021  
Milanie ace
I like thel lighting the moon gave you for the shot
January 28th, 2021  
