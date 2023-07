Young Osprey, Giving Me the Eye!

Had been watching this young Osprey attempt to dip down into the water, but it totally missed it's target, and then I wasn't sure if it was going to be able to get back up in the air. Fortunately, as you see here, it made it out and was able to get back to one of it's nesting spots. This is at one of the other locations that I've been watching them.