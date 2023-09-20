Sign up
Previous
Photo 2977
Bald Eagle Couple!
Just wish I could get a little closer to these guys, but they seem to know where to hang out where no one can get to them.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th September 2023 11:32am
Tags
birds-rick365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
You have done well to get what you have through those branches. Must be great to see them.
September 21st, 2023
