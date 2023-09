And This Moved In!

You'll need to see the first photo from tonight, as it looked like there was going to be a pretty nice sunset. And then all of the clouds and wind from the right side started blowing in, and it covered things up real fast. Had to hold on to the tripod, as it seemed like it was strong enough to blow it over. We were all about ready to run, but as is so common around here lately, the wind laid down and it calmed right on down. Got just a very light drizzle, and that was it.