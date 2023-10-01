Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk Being Aggressive!

Saw this guy across the street so had to go back in and get the camera. Once I got back out, it was quite a show, as it was spreading the wings, stomping it's claw in the ground and continually spreading those wings. Watched for a bit and then a car came down the road and the hawk flew. Had to go over and try to find out what it was going after. Sure didn't like what I found. According to my neighbors phone, the culprit was a small rattlesnake. Not sure if the hawk flew in with it, or if it had found it on the ground, but there was a lot of action. Wasn't sure if the hawk would come back, so disposed of it where it wouldn't bother anyone else.
