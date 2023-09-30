Sign up
Photo 2987
Great Horned Owl!
Looks like it might have still been asleep. Never could really get it to open it's eyes.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Think he was squinting "Go Away". Like the focus on his feathers
October 1st, 2023
Babs
ace
He looks very sleepy.
October 1st, 2023
