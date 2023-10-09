Previous
I Think I Was Spotted Again! by rickster549
Just love it when these guys turn around and look right at you while your trying to get their picture. It was so frustrating today. Went down to the usual spot for the owls. They were making a whole lot of noise, but I just couldn't ever pinpoint their exact position. Seemed like they would turn their head and make the noise, and it would sound like it was somewhere's else. Finally saw a couple of them fly and did get a few shot of one of them, but stayed with the main noises, and finally found this one way up in the tree. Some days, they can be really hidden, and other days, they will be right out in the wide open. Oh well. Guess it's like sunsets, cant have a best one every day.
Rick

Danette Thompson
They blend in so well.
October 10th, 2023  
amyK
Cute shot
October 10th, 2023  
Krista Mae
Amazing capture. Love where the moss falls in relation to the trunk of the tree.
October 10th, 2023  
