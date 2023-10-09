I Think I Was Spotted Again!

Just love it when these guys turn around and look right at you while your trying to get their picture. It was so frustrating today. Went down to the usual spot for the owls. They were making a whole lot of noise, but I just couldn't ever pinpoint their exact position. Seemed like they would turn their head and make the noise, and it would sound like it was somewhere's else. Finally saw a couple of them fly and did get a few shot of one of them, but stayed with the main noises, and finally found this one way up in the tree. Some days, they can be really hidden, and other days, they will be right out in the wide open. Oh well. Guess it's like sunsets, cant have a best one every day.