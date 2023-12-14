Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3062
More Mergansers!
This is my favorite spot for the hoodies, as when I drive into the park, there is this small pond and I can pull off of the road and don't even have to get out of the car to get the shots.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8992
photos
167
followers
52
following
838% complete
View this month »
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Latest from all albums
3060
2814
3113
3061
2815
3114
3062
2816
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
14th December 2023 11:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Suzanne
ace
That is a great shot
December 15th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture!
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close