More Mergansers! by rickster549
Photo 3062

More Mergansers!

This is my favorite spot for the hoodies, as when I drive into the park, there is this small pond and I can pull off of the road and don't even have to get out of the car to get the shots.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Suzanne ace
That is a great shot
December 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture!
December 15th, 2023  
