The Ducks Out for a Swim! by rickster549
The Ducks Out for a Swim!

Not sure what these are, but they are different than the mallards. They were swimming with the mallards.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Rick

LManning (Laura) ace
Pretty sure those are scaups. Terrific reflections!
December 16th, 2023  
love the colors, reflections, patterns in the water
December 16th, 2023  
