Photo 3063
The Ducks Out for a Swim!
Not sure what these are, but they are different than the mallards. They were swimming with the mallards.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
8995
photos
167
followers
52
following
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th December 2023 9:48am
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
LManning (Laura)
ace
Pretty sure those are scaups. Terrific reflections!
December 16th, 2023
*lynn
ace
love the colors, reflections, patterns in the water
December 16th, 2023
