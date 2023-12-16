Previous
Sleepy Barred Owl! by rickster549
Photo 3064

Sleepy Barred Owl!

Found one of my owl friends this morning. It almost had it's eyes open, but just not very wide. But at least I found him this morning before all of the rain started coming through.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
839% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise