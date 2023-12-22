Sign up
Photo 3070
The Hoodies Enjoying A Late Afternoon Swim!
Saw this pair as I was driving into the park for sunset. So nice of them to be there at that time and even better when I have the big lens still on the camera.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd December 2023 4:44pm
Tags
birds-rick365
