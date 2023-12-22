Previous
The Hoodies Enjoying A Late Afternoon Swim! by rickster549
Photo 3070

The Hoodies Enjoying A Late Afternoon Swim!

Saw this pair as I was driving into the park for sunset. So nice of them to be there at that time and even better when I have the big lens still on the camera.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise