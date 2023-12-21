Previous
One More Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
One More Red Shouldered Hawk!

I'll try to find some other subjects, but seems like here lately, all that I can see are the hawk or the Little Blue Heron.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Rick

amyK ace
Nice pose!
December 22nd, 2023  
