Previous
Photo 3068
Little Blue Heron Hangout!
Sure glad these guys like this place as a hangout, because right now, doesn't seem to be a whole lot stirring, so am really happy to go by this location and see one of these guys hanging out up there. May be the same one, but not totally sure.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th December 2023 3:27pm
Tags
birds-rick365
