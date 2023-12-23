Previous
Muscovey Duck! by rickster549
Photo 3071

Muscovey Duck!

These are strangest looking ducks, especially the head area. Seems like everyone has a little different makeup to the head.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
So colorful! Nice shot.
December 24th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Well that is one crazy looking duck...I've never seen them before. Nicely captured with that perfect reflection!
December 24th, 2023  
Rob Falbo
Great capture.
December 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and reflection.
December 24th, 2023  
