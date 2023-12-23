Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3071
Muscovey Duck!
These are strangest looking ducks, especially the head area. Seems like everyone has a little different makeup to the head.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9019
photos
166
followers
52
following
841% complete
View this month »
3064
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
Latest from all albums
3069
2823
3122
3070
2824
3123
3071
2825
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
22nd December 2023 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
So colorful! Nice shot.
December 24th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Well that is one crazy looking duck...I've never seen them before. Nicely captured with that perfect reflection!
December 24th, 2023
Rob Falbo
Great capture.
December 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflection.
December 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close