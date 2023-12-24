Sign up
Photo 3072
Mallard Ducks Scoping Out the Grass Beds!
Got these guys and the lady, swimming around the edge of the lake. Every now and then, their heads would disappear under the water. so know they were after something.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and reflections.
December 25th, 2023
