Previous
Photo 3263
Another Baby Barred Owl!
Walked the trail at my sunset spot tonight and saw this guy come flying by. Fortunately, it landed fairly close where I could get a few shots. Must have been dinner time, as it was really calling out to the parents.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
11th July 2024 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
