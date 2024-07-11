Previous
Another Baby Barred Owl! by rickster549
Another Baby Barred Owl!

Walked the trail at my sunset spot tonight and saw this guy come flying by. Fortunately, it landed fairly close where I could get a few shots. Must have been dinner time, as it was really calling out to the parents.
Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

