Photo 3310
Great Horned Owl Giving Me the Look!
Was looking for the juvenile but think I found one of the adults. It was up much higher in the tree, so it made it a little harder to get a clear shot.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th August 2024 7:19pm
Tags
birds-rick365
