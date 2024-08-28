Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk, Making a Lot of Noise! by rickster549
Photo 3311

Red Shouldered Hawk, Making a Lot of Noise!

Just didn't get the shot when it would let out a loud screech. But it was really sounding off for some reason.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
