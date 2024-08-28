Sign up
Photo 3311
Red Shouldered Hawk, Making a Lot of Noise!
Just didn't get the shot when it would let out a loud screech. But it was really sounding off for some reason.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
