Great Horned Owl Juvenile! by rickster549
Photo 3312

Great Horned Owl Juvenile!

Just hanging out on that old pine tree stump. It was making quite a bit of noise, so guess it was probably feeding time. Never did see mom, but I suspect she was probably close by.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Rick

