Previous
And What Do You Do When a Chicken Jumps into Your Car! by rickster549
Photo 2671

And What Do You Do When a Chicken Jumps into Your Car!

From last night, when we were leaving the park, my friend had just arrived and when he was opening his door to get out, this little guy jumped up into the car. It worked it's way to the back area where it was happy to sit there. But my friend couldn't leave it there so he reached in and brought it out. Seemed fairly calm, so he set it up on his shoulder and it was happy just sitting there. Not sure about my friend. It was finally taken off of his shoulder and was placed in an old barn building for the night. Found out today, that another acquaintance was inquiring about it and had a place he could take it to join up with some other chickens, so think this one may have found a nice home, versus being eaten in the park.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
731% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
fun capture and nice story
July 18th, 2023  
amyK ace
Well, this is not something you see every day!
July 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise