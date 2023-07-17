And What Do You Do When a Chicken Jumps into Your Car!

From last night, when we were leaving the park, my friend had just arrived and when he was opening his door to get out, this little guy jumped up into the car. It worked it's way to the back area where it was happy to sit there. But my friend couldn't leave it there so he reached in and brought it out. Seemed fairly calm, so he set it up on his shoulder and it was happy just sitting there. Not sure about my friend. It was finally taken off of his shoulder and was placed in an old barn building for the night. Found out today, that another acquaintance was inquiring about it and had a place he could take it to join up with some other chickens, so think this one may have found a nice home, versus being eaten in the park.