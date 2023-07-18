Sign up
Previous
Photo 2672
The Osprey in it's Favorite Tree!
Think there may be a couple of these guys that like to hang out in this tree. Think it offers a really good view of the river, so it is a popular spot for fishing.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th July 2023 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot
July 19th, 2023
