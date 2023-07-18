Previous
The Osprey in it's Favorite Tree! by rickster549
Photo 2672

The Osprey in it's Favorite Tree!

Think there may be a couple of these guys that like to hang out in this tree. Think it offers a really good view of the river, so it is a popular spot for fishing.
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
732% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice shot
July 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise