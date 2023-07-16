Previous
Pileated Woodpecker Searching the Moss! by rickster549
Pileated Woodpecker Searching the Moss!

Saw this guy way up there going through the moss. Not sure exactly what it was looking for, but it was pretty busy looking.
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Rick

@rickster549
Rick
