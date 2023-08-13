Previous
It's So Hot, You've Still Got to Be Under a Tent to Be in the Water! by rickster549
It's So Hot, You've Still Got to Be Under a Tent to Be in the Water!

Just seems so strange to see the people out there under the coverings like that. But guess it may help to keep you a little bit cooler.
13th August 2023

Rick

Elisa Smith
Love it.
August 14th, 2023  
Joy's Focus
Looks like a great idea
August 14th, 2023  
