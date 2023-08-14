Sign up
Photo 2699
Monarch Butterfly!
Almost got it in a really good position. They just wouldn't sit very still long enough to get the best shot.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
butterflys-rick365
