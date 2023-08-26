Previous
Tonight's Moon Shot! by rickster549
Photo 2711

Tonight's Moon Shot!

Just can't resist a couple of shots when I see the moon shining so bright, as it was tonight. Wanted to go for a Milky Way shot, but think the moon may have been a little too bright.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Rick

