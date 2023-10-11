Previous
Jacksonville Florida Skyline! by rickster549
Photo 2752

Jacksonville Florida Skyline!

Some days it's hard to find something that interest you enough to get a shot. It's quite a ways from where I was standing out to the actual skyline, so just had to make the best of it.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Some days sure are like that. Other days it is hard to choose because you have so many. A nice view of the skyline.
October 12th, 2023  
Nice view.
October 12th, 2023  
