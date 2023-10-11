Sign up
Photo 2752
Jacksonville Florida Skyline!
Some days it's hard to find something that interest you enough to get a shot. It's quite a ways from where I was standing out to the actual skyline, so just had to make the best of it.
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th October 2023 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Some days sure are like that. Other days it is hard to choose because you have so many. A nice view of the skyline.
October 12th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice view.
October 12th, 2023
