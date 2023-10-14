Previous
Fungi on the Log! by rickster549
Photo 2755

Fungi on the Log!

Saw this on a downed log. Quite a bit was growing off of the log.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice close up
October 15th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
October 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise