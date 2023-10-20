Sign up
Photo 2761
One More Eagle Shot From Last Night!
This was in a different tree, than the one that I got it in last night. Almost looking straight up at it to get this shot. Just glad that tail did rise up for an expulsion. :-)
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
19th October 2023 5:33pm
Tags
birds-rick365
