Incoming! by rickster549
Incoming!

There were a lot more of these guys coming in for a landing, but just wasn't in the best of locations. At least I got the three.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
*lynn ace
great timing
October 28th, 2023  
Milanie ace
And so well focused on them flying in.
October 28th, 2023  
amyK ace
Great in flight shot
October 28th, 2023  
