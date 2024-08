Great Horned Owl Juvenile!

Went down tonight to try and find my friend. Fortunately, I pretty much heard it as I got on the trail so almost ran down to the spot and then found it sitting up there in that fern/moss covered limb. Got a few shots, the best I could, and then a big clap of thunder broke overhead, so figured I better get back to the car. As I got back to the car, the bottom fell out, with lots of thunder and lightning. Was going to wait, but wasn't sure if it would clear or not before sunset.