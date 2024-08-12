Sign up
Previous
Photo 3050
Bald Eagle!
Was real surprised this morning when I walked out on the pier and heard this guy up there chirping. Hadn't seen any in quite a while.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9692
photos
159
followers
54
following
835% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th August 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
