Previous
Next
Orion Nebula M42 by rjb71
Photo 1078

Orion Nebula M42

Im not going to win any prizes for this shot. But after a long week where it seems to have rained most of the time i took the opportunity to grab a quick shot of Orions belt and the nebula known as M42
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
Well captured!
December 20th, 2019  
wendy frost ace
Love it my favourite constellation.FAV
December 20th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise