Stormy skies and Stormy Times!
A quick stop on the way home. Lots of rain clouds about separated by the occasional bit of blue sky.
13th March 2020
13th Mar 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
