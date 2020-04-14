Was lucky enough to catch this train passing on my lunchtime walk. Even more lucky as it's just a phone shot so I'm impressed how well it came out. It's another one for the song title challenge with Lou Reed's Perfect Day. It wasn't a perfect day but I like the sense of normality from this shot. This song also featured in the film Train spotting!Just a perfect dayProblems all left aloneWeekenders on our ownIt's such funJust a perfect dayYou made me forget myselfI thought I wasSomeone else, someone good