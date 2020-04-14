Previous
Perfect Day... by rjb71
Photo 1177

Perfect Day...

Was lucky enough to catch this train passing on my lunchtime walk. Even more lucky as it's just a phone shot so I'm impressed how well it came out. It's another one for the song title challenge with Lou Reed's Perfect Day. It wasn't a perfect day but I like the sense of normality from this shot. This song also featured in the film Train spotting!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9wxI4KK9ZYo

Just a perfect day
Problems all left alone
Weekenders on our own
It's such fun

Just a perfect day
You made me forget myself
I thought I was
Someone else, someone good
