Was lucky enough to catch this train passing on my lunchtime walk. Even more lucky as it's just a phone shot so I'm impressed how well it came out. It's another one for the song title challenge with Lou Reed's Perfect Day. It wasn't a perfect day but I like the sense of normality from this shot. This song also featured in the film Train spotting! https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9wxI4KK9ZYo
Just a perfect day
Problems all left alone
Weekenders on our own
It's such fun
Just a perfect day
You made me forget myself
I thought I was
Someone else, someone good