Photo 1197
Down by the River
Took a different lunchtime walk today. This is the river Ise that runs near by. Only had my phone with me today so will have to explore a bit more with my camera when time permits.
5th May 2020
5th May 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
5th May 2020 1:24pm
julia
ace
Great colours and light on the conola/rape/mustard..
May 5th, 2020
