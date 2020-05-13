Previous
Mills on the Hill by rjb71
Mills on the Hill

Just a quick phone shot from my lunch time walk today. Will revisit this spot at some point with a proper camera as the old mill surrounded by wind turbines deserves a better attempt I feel.
Richard Brown

@rjb71
carol white ace
Nice shot
May 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
That's interesting the way it's surrounded by the turbines. Like the colors
May 13th, 2020  
