AM to PM by rjb71
Photo 1218

AM to PM

Two photos of the same scene and similar compositions. The top image is shot at around 7am on the way too work the second one is at 6pm on the way home.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
gloria jones ace
Wonderful contrasting photos based on time...love the colors
May 28th, 2020  
