Winter Sky by rjb71
Photo 1451

Winter Sky

Phone shot of the pretty winter sky today. I took this on the way to the post office to send my 600 lens for some tlc. Hope its back soon!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
