Photo 1451
Winter Sky
Phone shot of the pretty winter sky today. I took this on the way to the post office to send my 600 lens for some tlc. Hope its back soon!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
MAR-LX1A
Taken
13th February 2021 9:54am
Privacy
Public
