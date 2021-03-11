Previous
Storm Clouds by rjb71
Storm Clouds

Followed this impressive storm cloud all the way home from work. This is looking out over the Welland valley with the viaduct just visible in the bottom right corner
11th March 2021

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
