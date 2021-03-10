Sign up
Photo 1476
Chirpy!
This Blue tit was singing its heart out in the back garden the other day. There cute birds but always have a slightly angry look about them!
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2455
photos
275
followers
107
following
Tags
darkroom-bird
