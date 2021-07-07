Previous
White Dove Dark Sky by rjb71
Photo 1577

White Dove Dark Sky

Just a quick shot from the back door of this stock dove on a neighbours roof with some stormy clouds behind. Shot at 850mm and 1/30 of a second hand held.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful crisp detail.
July 7th, 2021  
RonM ace
Wow, very sharp for HH with 850mm! Totally blurred the clouds too. Very nice!
July 7th, 2021  
summerfield ace
the sky looks clear to me. but no matter, aces on the shot!
July 7th, 2021  
