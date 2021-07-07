Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1577
White Dove Dark Sky
Just a quick shot from the back door of this stock dove on a neighbours roof with some stormy clouds behind. Shot at 850mm and 1/30 of a second hand held.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2559
photos
279
followers
110
following
432% complete
View this month »
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Latest from all albums
1571
1572
593
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful crisp detail.
July 7th, 2021
RonM
ace
Wow, very sharp for HH with 850mm! Totally blurred the clouds too. Very nice!
July 7th, 2021
summerfield
ace
the sky looks clear to me. but no matter, aces on the shot!
July 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close