The Moon by rjb71
The Moon

Last nights waxing moon over Rutland Water at Sunset
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
carol white ace
A lovely scene and composition
August 17th, 2021  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful
August 17th, 2021  
