Comma Butterfly by rjb71
Photo 1644

Comma Butterfly

One of my favourite butterflys enjoying some late summer sunshine at the weekend. It's wet and cold today so not very nice for butterfly's
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
brilliant capture of a great butterfly
September 14th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful close up!
September 14th, 2021  
