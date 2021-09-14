Sign up
Photo 1644
Comma Butterfly
One of my favourite butterflys enjoying some late summer sunshine at the weekend. It's wet and cold today so not very nice for butterfly's
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Richard Brown
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
brilliant capture of a great butterfly
September 14th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful close up!
September 14th, 2021
