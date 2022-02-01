Sign up
Photo 1760
Moody Tuesday
Not feeling my best and the sky seemed to be reflecting my mood on the way to work.
1st February 2022
1st Feb 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
1st February 2022 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous. Definitely moody.
February 1st, 2022
