First Light by rjb71
First Light

I was trying to photograph the sun just bursting though a gap in the clouds at sunrise. When I turned around I saw this. So this is what you get for today's offering!
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
