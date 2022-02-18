Previous
Blue Hour by rjb71
Blue Hour

Missed most of the stormy weather today and when I got home the sky cleared to give some nice blue hour light. This is Oakham Castle with All Saints Church in the background.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Lesley ace
That really is a lovely contrast. I spent most of the day driving - from Herefordshire to Lancashire, then from there to Birmingham. It was better than I expected, to be fair.
February 18th, 2022  
