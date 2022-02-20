Sign up
Photo 1779
Puddle Town
It's been a throughly wet and miserable day so a bit of a desperation shot this evening in between showers. Shortly after I took this it started hailing as if to warn me it wasn't a day for photography!
20th February 2022
20th Feb 22
2
2
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2792
photos
267
followers
108
following
487% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th February 2022 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Walks @ 7
ace
Lovely and very subtle. View on black is needed.
February 20th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Lovely atmospheric shot. It’s definitely time the weather improved now.
February 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
