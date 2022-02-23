Previous
St Edmunds Egleton by rjb71
Photo 1782

St Edmunds Egleton

A quick wander around the pretty church of St Edmunds in Egleton Rutland this morning before I went to work.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Richard Brown

Judith Johnson
Such a pretty sky too
February 23rd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Really beautiful light.
February 23rd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice light!
February 23rd, 2022  
