Previous
Next
Photo 1782
St Edmunds Egleton
A quick wander around the pretty church of St Edmunds in Egleton Rutland this morning before I went to work.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
3
2
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Judith Johnson
Such a pretty sky too
February 23rd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really beautiful light.
February 23rd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice light!
February 23rd, 2022
