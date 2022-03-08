Previous
Cold and Clear by rjb71
Photo 1792

Cold and Clear

A hard frost and a very clear start to the day. Another commute shot its possible I will be changing job soon if so I will miss my trek across the Welland valley every day.
8th March 2022

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK.
Maggiemae ace
Its lovely to enjoy a photo like this when you don't have that view in front of you! fav
March 9th, 2022  
